Covid-19 25.3.2020 06:25 am

Covid-19: does your insurance cover you?

Sonri Naidoo
Covid-19: does your insurance cover you?

A man wearing a face mask, right, stands by the coffin of his mother as a priest reads prayers and undertakers stand by during a funeral service in the closed cemetery of Seriate, near Bergamo, Lombardy, on March 20, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the Covid-19 (new coronavirus) pandemic. Picture: Piero Cruciatti / AFP

Old Mutual Limited also said claims resulting from Covid-19 would be covered as usual.

Insurance companies have moved to reassure clients that claims resulting from Covid-19 would be assessed as any other valid claim resulting from natural death.

One of the companies, Clientèle, said it was taking proactive steps by waiving waiting periods on all (new and existing) funeral policies, for any valid claim resulting from Covid-19.

It said clients would receive cover immediately upon payment of their premiums. The diversified financial services group promised to pay out any valid funeral policy claims related to Covid-19, even during the first few months of the policy.

The waiving of waiting periods for Covid-19 on funeral policies was effective immediately, and was to remain in effect for policies sold until April 30, 2020.

According to Basil Reekie, client group managing director, this initiative “reflects Clientèle’s belief in the power of a collective effort to minimise the impact of Covid-19”.

“There are a number of things we can do and we need to focus on our sphere of influence – insurance. We are committed to joining the people of our country to mitigate the Covid-19 impact,” Reekie said.

“This means clients are immediately covered, upon payment of their premiums. Clientèle will pay out any valid funeral policy claims related to Covid-19, even during the first few months of the policy.

“The waiving of waiting periods for Covid-19 on funeral policies is effective immediately, and will remain in effect for policies sold until 30 April 2020, or until a later date that Clientèle will determine,” Reekie said.

Old Mutual Limited also said claims resulting from Covid-19 would be covered.

“Covid-19 does not change the promise we made to our customers. Coronavirus or not, we will receive the claim and pay our clients within 48 hours after death,” said a Old Mutual consultant.

Avbob’s communication manager Marius du Plessis said Africa’s largest mutual society regarded Covid-19 as a natural cause of death, and claims would be processed provided the person who died from Covid-19 was covered.

“There will be no other or extraordinary measures applicable,” Du Plessis said.

sonrin@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 offers us an opportunity 25.3.2020
Life is cheap when you can’t afford safety gear 25.3.2020
China’s success influenced SA’s decision on lockdown 25.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns How exactly will we lock down a township, and other questions about our legacy

Covid-19 Everything you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic

Covid-19 Sanef to seek clarity on whether journalists will keep working during coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 Ramaphosa confirms nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday


today in print

Read Today's edition