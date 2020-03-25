Covid-19: does your insurance cover you?

Insurance companies have moved to reassure clients that claims resulting from Covid-19 would be assessed as any other valid claim resulting from natural death.

One of the companies, Clientèle, said it was taking proactive steps by waiving waiting periods on all (new and existing) funeral policies, for any valid claim resulting from Covid-19.

It said clients would receive cover immediately upon payment of their premiums. The diversified financial services group promised to pay out any valid funeral policy claims related to Covid-19, even during the first few months of the policy.

The waiving of waiting periods for Covid-19 on funeral policies was effective immediately, and was to remain in effect for policies sold until April 30, 2020.

According to Basil Reekie, client group managing director, this initiative “reflects Clientèle’s belief in the power of a collective effort to minimise the impact of Covid-19”.

“There are a number of things we can do and we need to focus on our sphere of influence – insurance. We are committed to joining the people of our country to mitigate the Covid-19 impact,” Reekie said.

“This means clients are immediately covered, upon payment of their premiums. Clientèle will pay out any valid funeral policy claims related to Covid-19, even during the first few months of the policy.

“The waiving of waiting periods for Covid-19 on funeral policies is effective immediately, and will remain in effect for policies sold until 30 April 2020, or until a later date that Clientèle will determine,” Reekie said.

Old Mutual Limited also said claims resulting from Covid-19 would be covered.

“Covid-19 does not change the promise we made to our customers. Coronavirus or not, we will receive the claim and pay our clients within 48 hours after death,” said a Old Mutual consultant.

Avbob’s communication manager Marius du Plessis said Africa’s largest mutual society regarded Covid-19 as a natural cause of death, and claims would be processed provided the person who died from Covid-19 was covered.

“There will be no other or extraordinary measures applicable,” Du Plessis said.

