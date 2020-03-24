Covid-19 24.3.2020 01:04 pm

Medical aids should allow multi-month medicine collections – DA

Citizen reporter
Medical aids should allow multi-month medicine collections – DA

A glass sculpture entitled "coronavirus – COVID-19" created by British artist Luke Jerram is seen at his studio in Bristol, southwest of England on March 17, 2020. Jerram has created a coronavirus – COVID-19 – glass sculpture in tribute to the huge global scientific and medical effort to combat the pandemic. Made in glass, at 23cm in diameter, it is 1 million times larger than the actual virus. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

The party says this will cut down the trips vulnerable people have to make to public spaces where they can be infected with the virus.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on private medical aids to assist in curbing the spread of the coronavirus by allowing more than a month’s collection of medicines at pharmacies.

The party’s Jack Bloom said this would cut down the trips vulnerable people have to make to public spaces where they can be infected with the virus.

“I hope that private medical aids take quick action in this matter.”

Bloom welcomed the Gauteng health department’s decision to authorise a three months’ supply of medicines for patients in order to cut queues in hospitals and the risk of infection by the coronavirus.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Knowingly exposing someone to Covid-19 could mean life imprisonment  24.3.2020
Sassa ready to still pay grants at month-end, with measures to limit infection 24.3.2020
Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane tests positive for Covid-19 24.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Everything you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic

Covid-19 Sanef to seek clarity on whether journalists will keep working during coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 Ramaphosa confirms nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday

World UN chief calls for ‘immediate global ceasefire’ amid pandemic


today in print

Read Today's edition