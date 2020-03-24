Medical aids should allow multi-month medicine collections – DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on private medical aids to assist in curbing the spread of the coronavirus by allowing more than a month’s collection of medicines at pharmacies.

The party’s Jack Bloom said this would cut down the trips vulnerable people have to make to public spaces where they can be infected with the virus.

“I hope that private medical aids take quick action in this matter.”

Bloom welcomed the Gauteng health department’s decision to authorise a three months’ supply of medicines for patients in order to cut queues in hospitals and the risk of infection by the coronavirus.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

