Five people placed in isolation following trip to Europe

Five people were placed in isolation following their arrival from Europe at the East London Airport on Monday, DispatchLIVE reported.

Among the five were two officials from the Eastern Cape’s department of rural development and agrarian reform and three farmers.

The five were allegedly on an educational tour in Europe and were isolated immediately after they arrived at the airport so that tests could be done to check if they might have contracted the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s spokesperson, Judy Ngoloyi, said the group was taken into quarantine for a period of 14 days and would not have physical contact with others.

Ngoloyi said the group would not be allowed to interact with anyone even if they tested negative initially.

“They have been quarantined and I know it will be difficult for them not to try interact with their families, but they need to be isolated from everyone,” Ngoloyi said.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said on Monday that the premier was aware the group was being placed in isolation.

“They are adapting and doing well in isolation,” Sicwetsha said.

Coronavirus cases increase in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus infections now stands at a confirmed figure of 554, a jump from 402 yesterday.

Speaking in Pretoria, Mkhize and the interministerial committee tasked with limiting the infection rate of Covid-19 was giving feedback to South Africans on what to expect over the next three weeks.

He said there were conversions where people turned negative after initially testing positive and most infected patients have been in good condition and no longer symptomatic.

“Two have been admitted to ICU, but there have been no deaths,” Mkhize said.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

