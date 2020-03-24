Man who attended Bazique Festival in Western Cape tests positive for coronavirus

The Bazique Festival took place from 13 to 15 March, in a Paarl venue an hour from Cape Town as the rest of the world came to grips with the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it has come to light that a man who attended the art and culture event, has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post on their Facebook page, the organisers of the festival wrote in part: “…there was a South African male at the festival on Sunday between 11:00 – 19:00 who has tested positive for coronavirus.”

They added: “There is no certainty that he was positive at the festival – he may have contracted the disease after the event – however, we have made a commitment to keeping our community informed and so are doing so.”

Of course, if you did attend this festival, it is in the country’s best interests for you to self-isolate for at least two weeks, according to current global guidelines about stopping the spread of the virus before it collapses our fragile healthcare system.

No gatherings of more than 100 people are currently allowed to go ahead under government order.

If you do experience flu like symptoms, especially if you attended this festival – call the national hotline on 0800 029 999.

