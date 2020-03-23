Covid-19 23.3.2020 10:47 pm

Tutu foundation welcomes Rupert, Oppenheimer donation to combat virus impact

News24 Wire
Tutu foundation welcomes Rupert, Oppenheimer donation to combat virus impact

Desmond Tutu during the unveiling of the Nelson Mandela statue on the balcony of Cape Town City Hall in July 2018. Picture: ANA

The Rupert and Oppenheimer families have already committed R1 billion each to assist small businesses and employees affected by the national lockdown.

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the donation made by South Africa’s most successful business families into a public/private sector fund to combat the impact of Covid-19 is a “wonderful affirmation of the human family that we are”.

The fund, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday as part of a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus, is geared towards supporting South Africans and the economy during this period.

Ramaphosa said both the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had already committed R1 billion each to assist small businesses and employees affected by it.

“The generous donation of seed funding to the special Covid-19 fund by some of South Africa’s most successful business families is wonderful affirmation of the human family that we are,” the foundation said shortly after the announcement.

The lockdown is set to start on Thursday and will last for three weeks, ending on 16 April.

The foundation also welcomed other measures taken as part of the lockdown – such as the preparation of quarantine sites, enforcing a stay-at-home decree and measures to support small business – which were “indicative of decisive leadership when the country needs it most”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sanef to seek clarity on whether journalists will keep working during coronavirus lockdown 23.3.2020
DA welcomes lockdown: ‘Covid-19 biggest threat SA has faced in its 26 years of democracy’ 23.3.2020
Zimbabwe shuts borders after first coronavirus death 23.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Sanef to seek clarity on whether journalists will keep working during coronavirus lockdown

Africa Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus death after only diagnosing two people

Covid-19 How Covid-19 panic buying reveals SA’s inequalities

Covid-19 UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak

Covid-19 Italy sees signs of hope in 651 new virus deaths


today in print

Read Today's edition