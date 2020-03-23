Tutu foundation welcomes Rupert, Oppenheimer donation to combat virus impact

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the donation made by South Africa’s most successful business families into a public/private sector fund to combat the impact of Covid-19 is a “wonderful affirmation of the human family that we are”.

The fund, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday as part of a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus, is geared towards supporting South Africans and the economy during this period.

Ramaphosa said both the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had already committed R1 billion each to assist small businesses and employees affected by it.

“The generous donation of seed funding to the special Covid-19 fund by some of South Africa’s most successful business families is wonderful affirmation of the human family that we are,” the foundation said shortly after the announcement.

The lockdown is set to start on Thursday and will last for three weeks, ending on 16 April.

The foundation also welcomed other measures taken as part of the lockdown – such as the preparation of quarantine sites, enforcing a stay-at-home decree and measures to support small business – which were “indicative of decisive leadership when the country needs it most”.

