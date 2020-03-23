UKZN staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has tested positive for the coronavirus – the first confirmed case at the university.

An internal memo said the staff member had been in self-isolation since 16 March after returning from travelling inside South Africa.

It added the staffer likely contracted the virus at a large gathering in Johannesburg which had attendees from Europe.

The staff member developed symptoms on 17 March, was tested two days later and the test returned positive on Sunday, the memo read.

It said the staffer had not been to the university since returning from the gathering, and noted other people at the gathering had also been infected.

UKZN, in a similar vein to other universities, shut its doors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

This article will be updated should UKZN release a statement.

