Garden Route resorts close, Stellenbosch municipal admin staff to work from home

The Garden Route District Municipality is closing all its resorts, namely the Calitzdorp Spa, De Hoek Mountain Resort, Swartvlei Caravan Park and Victoria Bay Caravan Park from Tuesday.

The decision was made to safeguard the health and safety of guests, resort employees and locals, the district municipality said.

Meanwhile, the Stellenbosch Municipality will reduce its municipal office staff by half to decrease physical contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued on Monday, administrative staff will be required to work from home on a rotational basis until further notice in order to protect employees.

“This decision was made in order for us to comply with social distancing that is required during this unprecedented time,” municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said.

Customer offices will remain open, but locals are urged to phone, email or send a WhatsApp to engage with the municipality or their local councillor, instead of visiting a municipal office in person.

Residents were encouraged to submit service requests using these channels:

Phone (General) 021 808 8111

Phone (24/7 emergency line) 021 808 8890

Email engineering.services@stellenbosch.gov.za

Whatsapp 076 951 0768

