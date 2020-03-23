Covid-19 23.3.2020 08:19 pm

DA to launch coronavirus information channel

News24 Wire
DA to launch coronavirus information channel

John Steenhuisen and Ivan Meyer address the media, 17 November 2019. Democratic Alliance (DA) members voted for John Steenhuisen to become their new interim leader and voted for Ivan Meyer to be the party’s interim federal chairperson at Nkukuleko House in Johannesburg. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The channel will broadcast live on the party’s Facebook and Twitter accounts twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, at 14.00pm.

DA leader John Steenhuisen is set to launch a dedicated coronavirus information channel on Tuesday.

The party leader’s spokesperson, Azola Mboniswa, said the channel would broadcast live on the party’s Facebook and Twitter accounts twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, at 14.00pm.

“The DA believes that South Africans have a real and urgent need for regular, reliable and consistent updates and information on the pandemic,” Mboniswa said in a statement on Monday.

The party is set to collaborate with and host industry experts, its spokespersons as well as public health professionals to “provide up-to-date information on the state of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa”.

“We have also launched a dedicated email hotline [coronavirus@da.org.za] to which any citizen and resident can submit questions, concerns or suggestions for which we will provide verified answers and the necessary feedback,” Mboniswa said.

On Monday, South Africa had 402 confirmed cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement on Monday night on strict measures to curb the spread of the virus.

