Fourth positive coronavirus case at UCT

A cyclist rides on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 March 2020. UCT has closed due to 3 cases of confirmed Coronavirus Covid-19. The South African government is expected to heighten measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. There are currently 274 confirmed cases in South Africa. Fears are high that should the coronavirus Covid-19 gain traction in Africa it could have a devastating impact on some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

All four infected people – three staffers and a postgraduate student – are in quarantine.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) confirmed that yet another person at the university tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the tally up to four.

This time, a postgraduate student has tested positive for the virus, according to a letter posted on www.news.uct.ac.za by vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

News24 previously reported that the first case was a UCT staff member, while the second was a UCT-based visiting researcher associated with a department at the university. The third case was confirmed on Saturday and was someone who worked in the same department as the second case.

All the cases were confirmed through the provincial Department of Health’s prescribed protocol.

“The Department of Health has also immediately begun contact tracing in the respective cases, and those identified as close contacts have been informed and asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks,” added Phakeng.

