Covid-19 23.3.2020 01:20 pm

Steenhuisen to launch the DA’s dedicated Covid-19 info channel

Citizen reporter
Steenhuisen to launch the DA’s dedicated Covid-19 info channel

The Democratic Alliance's newly elected interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

The party said its leader John Steenhuisen is expected to launch the channel on Tuesday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it will a “dedicated Covid-19 info channel” in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The party said its leader John Steenhuisen is expected to launch the channel on Tuesday.

“[The channel] will broadcast live on the party’s Facebook and Twitter pages twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 2pm.

“The DA believes that South Africans have a real and urgent need for regular, reliable and consistent updates and information on the pandemic.

“The party will be collaborating with and hosting industry experts, its shadow cabinet and public health professionals on the channel to provide up-to-date information on the state of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

“We have also launched a dedicated e-mail hotline to which any citizens and residents can submit questions, concerns or suggestions for which we will provide verified answers and necessary feedback.”

DA Corona Cast can be contacted via the following channels:
E-mail: coronavirus@da.org.za
Webpage: https://www.da.org.za/defeatingcoronavirus
DA Corona Cast can be accessed on the following pages:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DemocraticAlliance/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Our_DA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EC health dept takes over beach lodge after coronavirus-positive traveller joins tour group – report 23.3.2020
Covid-19 cases in SA increase to 402 23.3.2020
Bob Hewitt’s parole hearing to go ahead, despite Covid-19 fears 23.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How Covid-19 panic buying reveals SA’s inequalities

Covid-19 UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak

Covid-19 Italy sees signs of hope in 651 new virus deaths

Business News Emirates reverses decision to suspend all passenger flights, will continue to fly to SA

World Germany bans gatherings of more than two to stem virus spread


today in print

Read Today's edition