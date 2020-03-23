Steenhuisen to launch the DA’s dedicated Covid-19 info channel

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it will a “dedicated Covid-19 info channel” in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The party said its leader John Steenhuisen is expected to launch the channel on Tuesday.

“[The channel] will broadcast live on the party’s Facebook and Twitter pages twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 2pm.

“The DA believes that South Africans have a real and urgent need for regular, reliable and consistent updates and information on the pandemic.

“The party will be collaborating with and hosting industry experts, its shadow cabinet and public health professionals on the channel to provide up-to-date information on the state of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

“We have also launched a dedicated e-mail hotline to which any citizens and residents can submit questions, concerns or suggestions for which we will provide verified answers and necessary feedback.”

DA Corona Cast can be contacted via the following channels:

E-mail: coronavirus@da.org.za

Webpage: https://www.da.org.za/defeatingcoronavirus

DA Corona Cast can be accessed on the following pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DemocraticAlliance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Our_DA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.