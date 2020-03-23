‘Nothing has changed’ – concerned residents say some still flouting coronavirus regulations

Many Tshwane residents say that several venues selling alcohol in Pretoria are not complying with new trading hours, which were part of the government’s measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Under these measures, such venues should stop selling alcohol from 6pm until the next day.

“Nothing has changed,” said concerned resident Foud Sayed.

“The places are still operating day and night; they are not complying with the law set to protect people’s health.

“It does not matter whether we can practice social distancing – we will also be infected.”

Sayed said the businesses were putting people’s lives at risks in efforts to not lose money during the national state of disaster.

Many other residents said they reported the matter to police stations and nothing was done about it.

National police department spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, however, pleaded with residents to continue reporting such venues to their nearest police stations.

“Over the weekend, we received a high number of reports. It’s still early days and the police are trying all that they can to make sure that people comply. We are asking for patience,” said Peters.

Peters said the lack of compliance put the health of many people at risk.

“The regulations are set to curb the spread of the virus; non-compliance might lead to a state of emergency that we could have prevented by adhering to these rules,” she said.

Such venues were not the only ones not complying with the new regulations.

Families in parts of Pretoria hosting funerals were also reported to break the new measures.

Zandfontein Cemetery in the north of Pretoria was full this weekend with hundreds of people attending funerals, passing the 100-people gathering limit.

On Saturday, police minister Bheki Cele pleaded with the public to comply with the government’s new regulations.

He said it was in the best interest of businesses and the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the government banned the sale and transport of alcohol between 6pm to 9am from Mondays to Saturdays.

Sales between 1pm and 9am on Sundays and public holidays were also banned.

The new regulations were published by the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta).

“All on-consumption premises selling liquor, including taverns, restaurants and clubs must be closed with immediate effect or must accommodate no more than 50 persons at any time,” the department said.

The 50-persons-at-any-time rule would be only applicable to venues with adequate space and hygienic conditions, to limit the potential exposure to Covid-19.

