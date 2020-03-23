Modderfontein Bowling Club issues warning to tournament attendees after spectator tests positive for Covid-19

Modderfontein Bowling Club urged players and spectators who attended the recent Ekurhuleni Bowls Inter-District B Tournament, hosted by Ekurhuleni Bowls, to take precautions after Bowls Gauteng North informed the club that a spectator had tested positive for Covid-19.

The tournament was held from March 9 to 13.

“We had to close the bowling club this morning after receiving a message from the president of Gauteng North that one of the spectators tested positive,” Carol Gaynham from the Modderfontein club told Bedfordview Edenvale News.

Alana Warrender from Ekurhuleni Bowls said that the spectator’s husband and his teammates had negative test results for Covid-19.

Gaynham urged those who attended the tournament to take precaution.

“If you were at the tournament at either Modderfontein, Edenvale, Delville Germiston or Alberton clubs we urge you to take precaution.

“We are all well at the moment, but are self-isolating as a precautionary measure,” said Gaynham.

