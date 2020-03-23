Covid-19 23.3.2020 12:44 pm

Modderfontein Bowling Club issues warning to tournament attendees after spectator tests positive for Covid-19

CNS reporter
Modderfontein Bowling Club issues warning to tournament attendees after spectator tests positive for Covid-19

File image: iStock

Players and spectators present at any leg of the tournament, held from 9 to 13 March, are urged to take precaution.

Modderfontein Bowling Club urged players and spectators who attended the recent Ekurhuleni Bowls Inter-District B Tournament, hosted by Ekurhuleni Bowls, to take precautions after Bowls Gauteng North informed the club that a spectator had tested positive for Covid-19.

The tournament was held from March 9 to 13.

“We had to close the bowling club this morning after receiving a message from the president of Gauteng North that one of the spectators tested positive,” Carol Gaynham from the Modderfontein club told Bedfordview Edenvale News.

Alana Warrender from Ekurhuleni Bowls said that the spectator’s husband and his teammates had negative test results for Covid-19.

Gaynham urged those who attended the tournament to take precaution.

“If you were at the tournament at either Modderfontein, Edenvale, Delville Germiston or Alberton clubs we urge you to take precaution.

“We are all well at the moment, but are self-isolating as a precautionary measure,” said Gaynham.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Circumcision schools suspended in Eastern Cape 23.3.2020
SA’s patient zero gets sent home 23.3.2020
How Covid-19 panic buying reveals SA’s inequalities 23.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How Covid-19 panic buying reveals SA’s inequalities

Covid-19 UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak

Covid-19 Italy sees signs of hope in 651 new virus deaths

Business News Emirates reverses decision to suspend all passenger flights, will continue to fly to SA

World Germany bans gatherings of more than two to stem virus spread


today in print

Read Today's edition