Covid-19 23.3.2020 12:04 pm

WATCH: Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, tests positive for coronavirus

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, tests positive for coronavirus

Mandela said he would take care of himself going forward through isolation.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, has revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video, Ndaba said he had tested positive for “the rona,” a street term which some have given to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“What now, that I have the rona?”

He is not showing any symptoms and has admitted that he would go on a healthier diet, which included no alcohol.

Ndaba posted a second video on Instagram where he reiterated that he was not taking the situation lightly.

Thanking his close friends for support, Ndaba said: “I’m posting this video now because there are some people that feel I wasn’t serious in my last post.

“This is a very serious situation, and I don’t take it lightly for a second. However, when you’ve gone through so much in life, I know, for example, that stressing is not going to make a difference. So, I urge you not to stress. I urge you not to get anxiety.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak 23.3.2020
Back to work in China virus epicentre as restrictions eased 23.3.2020
WATCH: Festival Mall in Kempton Park spends eight hours disinfecting all floors and surfaces 23.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak

Covid-19 Italy sees signs of hope in 651 new virus deaths

Business News Emirates reverses decision to suspend all passenger flights, will continue to fly to SA

World Germany bans gatherings of more than two to stem virus spread

Africa Zimbabwe unfazed by South Africa’s plan to erect border fence


today in print

Read Today's edition