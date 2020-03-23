WATCH: Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, tests positive for coronavirus

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, has revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video, Ndaba said he had tested positive for “the rona,” a street term which some have given to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“What now, that I have the rona?”

He is not showing any symptoms and has admitted that he would go on a healthier diet, which included no alcohol.

Ndaba posted a second video on Instagram where he reiterated that he was not taking the situation lightly.

Thanking his close friends for support, Ndaba said: “I’m posting this video now because there are some people that feel I wasn’t serious in my last post.

“This is a very serious situation, and I don’t take it lightly for a second. However, when you’ve gone through so much in life, I know, for example, that stressing is not going to make a difference. So, I urge you not to stress. I urge you not to get anxiety.”

In this Instagram video, Ndaba Mandela says he's got the #Coronavirus. He says his mind started playing tricks on him when he found out. He also says even though the results are positive he has no symptoms. #Covid_19SA #CoronavirusInSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/Gn9X4PM0pR — Siphumelele Zondi (@SZondi) March 22, 2020

