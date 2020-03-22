Covid-19 22.3.2020 08:28 pm

‘Fake news’: Department rubbishes letter claiming landlords can’t collect rent from tenants

News24 Wire
‘Fake news’: Department rubbishes letter claiming landlords can’t collect rent from tenants

Image: iStock

The letter, with the department’s letterhead, made the rounds on social media.

The health department has dismissed claims that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had barred landlords from collecting rent money from their tenants for the next 90 days.

The letter, with the department’s letterhead, made the rounds on social media.

The fake letter.

It claimed that the health minister had gazetted the regulations to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The letter stated that anyone who did not adhere to the set regulations was guilty of an offence.

“A person is guilty of an offence if that person fails to comply with these Regulations. A person convicted of an offence mentioned in sub-regulation (1) is liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment not exceeding six months or to both such a fine or imprisonment (sic),” the letter read.

However, health department spokesperson Lwazi Manzi said the department had not released such a letter.

“The information in the letter is fake news,” Manzi said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 cases in SA increase to 402 23.3.2020
Bob Hewitt’s parole hearing to go ahead, despite Covid-19 fears 23.3.2020
Bulls and Lions all test negative for Covid-19 23.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How Covid-19 panic buying reveals SA’s inequalities

Covid-19 UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak

Covid-19 Italy sees signs of hope in 651 new virus deaths

Business News Emirates reverses decision to suspend all passenger flights, will continue to fly to SA

World Germany bans gatherings of more than two to stem virus spread


today in print

Read Today's edition