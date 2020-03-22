Gauteng Health implements additional measures to curb Covid-19 spread

The Gauteng Department of Health has put additional measures in place to deal with the
spread of Covid-19 following the declaration of a national state of disaster by President
Cyril Ramaphosa.
As of Saturday, South Africa had 240 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with Gauteng accounting for more than 50% of the cases.
The following measures apply to Gauteng facilities:
- All elective surgeries are cancelled (these are surgeries that are planned in advance rather than those done in an emergency situation)
- Elective surgery with planned high care should be rescheduled to maintain surgical capacity
- All annual health events are cancelled
- The Out Patient Department (OPD) will reduce the number of patient visits by using the appointment system
- A separate area for patients with flu-like symptoms to be identified in facilities
- Thuthuzela Health Care Centre services to be extended beyond providing Forensic
Services.
- Increase the number of chronic patients to be linked with Centralized Chronic Medical
- Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD), and patients to be provided with three months’ supply of medication, and repeat script for six months.
- Patients will also be encouraged to use Pele Boxes for collection of medication
- Only two people per patient will be allowed, with one person per patient for no more than 15 minutes.
