Covid-19 22.3.2020 01:51 pm

Gauteng Health implements additional measures to curb Covid-19 spread

Citizen reporter
Only two people per patient will be allowed, with one person per patient for no more than 15 minutes.

The Gauteng Department of Health has put additional measures in place to deal with the
spread of Covid-19 following the declaration of a national state of disaster by President
Cyril Ramaphosa.

As of Saturday, South Africa had 240 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with Gauteng accounting for more than 50% of the cases.

The following measures apply to Gauteng facilities:

  • All elective surgeries are cancelled (these are surgeries that are planned in advance rather than those done in an emergency situation)
  • Elective surgery with planned high care should be rescheduled to maintain surgical capacity
  • All annual health events are cancelled
  • The Out Patient Department (OPD) will reduce the number of patient visits by using the appointment system
  • A separate area for patients with flu-like symptoms to be identified in facilities
  • Thuthuzela Health Care Centre services to be extended beyond providing Forensic
    Services.
  • Increase the number of chronic patients to be linked with Centralized Chronic Medical
  • Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD), and patients to be provided with three months’ supply of medication, and repeat script for six months.
  • Patients will also be encouraged to use Pele Boxes for collection of medication
  • Only two people per patient will be allowed, with one person per patient for no more than 15 minutes.

