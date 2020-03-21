Covid-19 21.3.2020 05:54 pm

DA calls on Ramaphosa to reprimand minister Zulu following reckless Covid-19 video

Citizen reporter
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: ANA

The party says the minister’s comments contradicted the measures and recommendations that her department announced for the collection of social grants.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a formal reprimand to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu “in light of the irresponsible video she posted on her social media, in which she stated that she had a hard time staying at home and that the ‘[corinavirus] must go away'”.

The DA’s Bridget Masango said: “While she has subsequently apologised, her comments simply cannot go unpunished.

“The minister’s comments contradicted the measures and recommendations that her department announced for the collection of social grants. The department has discouraged grant recipients from collecting their grants on the first day of payment and will ensure that no more than 100 people are served at a time at SASSA and Post Offices.”

Masango said the minister’s comments were “wholly irresponsible’ and set “a poor example to the public – especially the vulnerable communities who she represents”.

“South Africa is gripped in a crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus in our country. As such, we require responsible leadership, especially from those in public office.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

