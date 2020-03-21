Covid-19 21.3.2020 05:18 pm

Ramaphosa is not addressing the nation and announcing a lockdown tonight – Khusela Diko

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation following a special cabinet meeting on matters relating to the coronavirus epidemic, mass celebrations, will be cancelled and schools will be closed until after Easter, 15 March 2020. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla

Diko says the president will give an update to the nation at a time to be decided.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko has dismissed the “fake news” that the president will on Saturday night address “the nation” and announce “a lockdown” in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The national command council will meet in a scheduled meeting tomorrow to assess the implementation of the directives announced by the president last Sunday.

“The Council will further consider recommendations on economic relief measures to mitigate against the impact of [the coronavirus],” Diko tweeted on Saturday.

She added that at the conclusion of the meeting the president would address the “nation at a time to be decided at the conclusion of the meeting”.

The regulations gazetted by the minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19, include a possibility of six months imprisonment or a fine or both for spreading fake news about Covid-19.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

READ MORE: Spreading fake news on Covid-19 could result in imprisonment

