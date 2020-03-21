Covid-19 21.3.2020 12:54 pm

Coronavirus cases in South Africa jump to 240

Citizen reporter
Health minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Eastern Cape has recorded its first case of coronavirus.

As of Saturday, South Africa now has 240 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 38 from yesterday’s announcement, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The Eastern Cape has recorded its first confirmed case with a 28-year-old female patient who had travelled to Germany.

The details of the new cases are as follows:

GAUTENG: 16

-A 55 year old male with pending travel history

-A 26 year old male with pending travel history -A 34 year old female with pending travel history

-A 43 year old female with pending travel history

– A 61 year old male with pending travel history

-A 6 year old female with pending travel history

-A 29 year old female with pending travel history –

A 45 year old female with pending travel history

-A 64 year old female with pending travel history

-A 67 year old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia

-A 39 year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 72 year old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands

-A 41 year old male who travelled to France and Italy

-A 37 year old female with pending travel history

-A 30 year old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands

-A male who travelled to France

KWAZULU-NATAL: 3

-A 59 year old male with pending travel history

-A 68 year old male with pending travel history

-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK and USA

EASTERN CAPE: 1

-A 28 year old female who travelled to Germany

WESTERN CAPE: 18

-A 30 year old female who travelled to Ireland

-A 57 year old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland

-A 55 year old male who travelled to France and Switzerland

-A 74 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 52 year old male with pending travel history

-A 44 year old male who travelled to USA

-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 57 year old male who travelled to Spain

-A 36 year old male who travelled to the UK and France

-A 40 year old female with pending travel history

-A 52 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 48 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 39 year old male who travelled to Ireland

-A 36 year old male with pending travel history

-A 55 year old female with pending travel history

-A 35 year old male who travelled to Austria and Germany

-A 65 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 34 year old male with pending travel history

