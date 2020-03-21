Coronavirus cases in South Africa jump to 240

As of Saturday, South Africa now has 240 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 38 from yesterday’s announcement, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
The Eastern Cape has recorded its first confirmed case with a 28-year-old female patient who had travelled to Germany.
The details of the new cases are as follows:
GAUTENG: 16
-A 55 year old male with pending travel history
-A 26 year old male with pending travel history -A 34 year old female with pending travel history
-A 43 year old female with pending travel history
– A 61 year old male with pending travel history
-A 6 year old female with pending travel history
-A 29 year old female with pending travel history –
A 45 year old female with pending travel history
-A 64 year old female with pending travel history
-A 67 year old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia
-A 39 year old male who travelled to the UK
-A 72 year old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands
-A 41 year old male who travelled to France and Italy
-A 37 year old female with pending travel history
-A 30 year old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands
-A male who travelled to France
KWAZULU-NATAL: 3
-A 59 year old male with pending travel history
-A 68 year old male with pending travel history
-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK and USA
EASTERN CAPE: 1
-A 28 year old female who travelled to Germany
WESTERN CAPE: 18
-A 30 year old female who travelled to Ireland
-A 57 year old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland
-A 55 year old male who travelled to France and Switzerland
-A 74 year old female who travelled to the UK
-A 52 year old male with pending travel history
-A 44 year old male who travelled to USA
-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK
-A 57 year old male who travelled to Spain
-A 36 year old male who travelled to the UK and France
-A 40 year old female with pending travel history
-A 52 year old female who travelled to the UK
-A 48 year old female who travelled to the UK
-A 39 year old male who travelled to Ireland
-A 36 year old male with pending travel history
-A 55 year old female with pending travel history
-A 35 year old male who travelled to Austria and Germany
-A 65 year old female who travelled to the UK
-A 34 year old male with pending travel history
