Ramathuba advises Limpopo residents based in Gauteng against going home

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has called on Limpopo residents who are based in Gauteng to heed calls to stay in the province in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to rural areas.

The Easter holiday is a time when most Limpopo residents who are based in Gauteng drive home to be with their families.

Currently, Gauteng accounts for most cases of coronavirus in the country, with 125 confirmed cases, followed by the Western Cape with 74 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 27 cases.

Limpopo has one case, while the Free State and Mpumalanga confirmed seven and five cases respectively.

Responding to a suggestion by a concerned citizen, who asked for a Gauteng lockdown to prevent a rapid spread of the coronavirus, Ramathuba said it would be difficult to contain once it reached the rural areas in the province.

“We call on all Limpopo citizens based in Gauteng and other provinces to heed this progressive call. Once the virus reaches our villages, it will be difficult to contain.#OurHealthOurResponsibility #Covid19InSA.”

While this is not an official ban on travel outside Gauteng, the MEC was only suggesting ways that could keep communities safe from the coronavirus.

We call on all Limpopo citizens based in Gauteng and other provinces to heed this progressive call. Once the virus reaches our villages,it will be difficult to contain.#OurHealthOurResponsibility #Covid19InSA https://t.co/6pSzKdG1bE — Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) March 21, 2020

As of Saturday, South Africa now has 240 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 38 from yesterday’s announcement, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The Eastern Cape has recorded its first confirmed case with a 28-year-old female patient who had travelled to Germany. The details of the new cases are as follows: GAUTENG: 16 -A 55 year old male with pending travel history -A 26 year old male with pending travel history -A 34 year old female with pending travel history -A 43 year old female with pending travel history – A 61 year old male with pending travel history -A 6 year old female with pending travel history -A 29 year old female with pending travel history – A 45 year old female with pending travel history -A 64 year old female with pending travel history -A 67 year old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia -A 39 year old male who travelled to the UK -A 72 year old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands -A 41 year old male who travelled to France and Italy -A 37 year old female with pending travel history -A 30 year old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands -A male who travelled to France KWAZULU-NATAL: 3 -A 59 year old male with pending travel history -A 68 year old male with pending travel history -A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK and USA EASTERN CAPE: 1 -A 28 year old female who travelled to Germany WESTERN CAPE: 18 -A 30 year old female who travelled to Ireland -A 57 year old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland -A 55 year old male who travelled to France and Switzerland -A 74 year old female who travelled to the UK -A 52 year old male with pending travel history -A 44 year old male who travelled to USA -A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK -A 57 year old male who travelled to Spain -A 36 year old male who travelled to the UK and France -A 40 year old female with pending travel history -A 52 year old female who travelled to the UK -A 48 year old female who travelled to the UK -A 39 year old male who travelled to Ireland -A 36 year old male with pending travel history -A 55 year old female with pending travel history -A 35 year old male who travelled to Austria and Germany -A 65 year old female who travelled to the UK -A 34 year old male with pending travel history READ NEXT: All the details on the latest Covid-19 infections in SA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.