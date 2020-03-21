Covid-19 21.3.2020 06:10 am

Shebeens, taverns plead for rules flexibility to survive

Brian Sokutu
Police confiscating crates of alcohol from an illegal trader.

Township liquor traders ‘can live with a proposal of selling takeaways after normal regulated business hours’, which would allow them to make ‘normal sales’.

Many township-based tavern and shebeen owners, reeling under the most severe trading regulatory regime they have ever seen in a post-democratic South Africa, face the grim prospect of a huge loss of income, staff reduction and even closure.

As part of the Disaster Management Act, the government has introduced strict new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

These include:

  • Drastically altering operating hours of liquor sales in bars, clubs, shebeens, stores, taverns and restaurants. These must close at 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays and 1pm on Sundays and public holidays.
  • Allowing a maximum of 50 people in the establishments.

While the Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned South African Breweries (SAB) yesterday came out in support of government measures imposed on tavern and shebeen owners, owners of these establishments believed the regulations spells doom and gloom.

Zoleka Lisa, SAB vice-president corporate affairs, said: “We really want to rally around the government in the nationwide effort to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all South Africans.”

Pledging to help its customers adhere to the regulations, Lisa said SAB prioritised the health and safety of colleagues, business partners and consumers.

In a sharp contrast, Liquor Forum South Africa (LFSA) national convenor Winston Hector described the regulations as a disaster.

“If we close our business at 6pm, our families will suffer. In the townships, liquor traders normally wait until CBD establishments close at 6pm, only starting to make serious business sales afterwards,” he said.

Hector added: “Township liquor traders can live with a proposal of selling takeaways after normal regulated business hours – from Monday to Sundays. This will at least allow us to make normal sales.”

