Covid-19 20.3.2020 07:27 pm

Wits student given all clear after initially testing positive

News24 Wire
Wits student given all clear after initially testing positive

Wits Great Hall. Picture: wits.as.za

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said this new development did not change the institution’s directive to students to evacuate from residences.

The University of Witwatersrand student who initially tested positive for Covid-19 has now been cleared following a second test, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

The minister said the student is “doing well and his doctor is happy”.

“The only scientific explanation for the change of his results was clinical recovery, which means that if today you have the virus and the body is busy shedding the virus, you can find that the following day the virus would disappear from your body,” he said.

The student had initially tested positive, despite not showing any symptoms.

The university then instructed students in the same programme as the patient to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said this new development did not change the institution’s directive to students to evacuate from residences.

“The status of the student will not change the university’s stance in any way. The university’s position on the matter is informed by and in accordance with the directive of the WHO [World Health Organisation], president [Cyril Ramaphosa] and NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases].”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Congolese music star Mabele dies of coronavirus 20.3.2020
UWC trying to track down contacts of staff member who tested positive 20.3.2020
Italy virus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports ‘hope’ 20.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 All the details on the latest Covid-19 infections in SA

Covid-19 Police are deploying spotters at restaurants, bars to enforce 6pm drinking ban

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today

Covid-19 Young people warned they are not ‘invincible’ against coronavirus


today in print

Read Today's edition