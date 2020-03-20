Covid-19 20.3.2020 04:34 pm

Blairgowrie Primary School learner in Randburg tests positive for Covid-19

Reuven Blignault
Blairgowrie Primary School

The school confirmed via class WhatsApp groups that the learner had tested positive but declined to comment further to the media.

Blairgowrie Primary School in Randburg, Johannesburg, has confirmed to parents that a child in the foundation phase of the school tested positive for coronavirus, which caused Covid-19, reports Randburg Sun.

On Friday, parents received a message confirming that a learner had tested positive for Covid-19.

The child reportedly last attended the school on 13 March. The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed that a five-year-old child with pending travel history had tested positive for Covid-19 in the Gauteng area, but could not confirm the school the child attended.

The Randburg Sun contacted school principal Pat Oosthuizen, who declined to comment on the situation.

The Randburg Sun also contacted the department of education’s Steve Mabona, who was also unable to confirm but would give an update on the situation once further information was provided to him.

