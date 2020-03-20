Gibs Business School faculty member tests positive for Covid-19

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has issued a statement confirming that one of their faculty members has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by the institutions, the 37-year-old woman, who has not travelled recently is currently in quarantine and has been since Sunday, 15 March, after being informed that she had been in social contact with an individual who had subsequently tested positive for the virus.

“The faculty member, who remains asymptomatic, went for testing on Monday, 16 March. The test results were received from the laboratory today, Friday 20 March, and as stated were positive,” said Gibs.

All face-to-face classes on the Gibs campus were suspended earlier this week and teaching has been moved online or rescheduled until after mid-April.

Dean of Gibs Professor Nicola Kleyn said: “The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our absolute priority. In addition to providing support to the affected faculty member and her family, we have taken and continue to take all practical measures to ensure everyone in our community stays healthy.”

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday morning in Bloemfontein that the number of Covid-19 cases in SA had gone up to 202. The Free State had seven cases and only three provinces are yet to report infections.

The minister added that although government was calling for people to pray, prayer alone would not be enough to combat the spread of the virus, and people should avoid getting together to pray, but rather do so in their own homes or controlled spaces.

Mkhize said that among the individuals from the Free State, they went to a church gathering of more than 200 people after travelling abroad. He expressed concern that anyone who came into contact with them would need to be tracked down and quarantined.

He did not say at which Free State city town or city the gathering was held.

