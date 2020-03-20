Old age homes in George under lockdown

George Herald approached local old age homes on Friday, to find out what steps they are taking in the face of the Covid-19 threat.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday morning in Bloemfontein that Covid-19 cases in SA had gone up to 202. The Free State now had seven cases and only three provinces are yet to report infections.

Tuiniqua Care Centre

The centre has been put under lockdown and various stringent measures have been implemented to protect its residents.

Only essential personnel are allowed on the premises and their movement is being restricted. Visitors are not allowed in and residents are not allowed out.

Manager Alani Voigt said they wanted to be rather safe than sorry. Personnel are being fetched with the centre’s minibus so as to avoid the use of public transport. Hands are sanitised upon entering the premises at the gate. They are also not allowed to leave the premises for lunch.

“We have arranged for deliveries by the different suppliers that have their own sanitising protocols in place. A couple who run a tuck shop will also be upping their stock so people can shop on site. Cash may not be used. The tuck shop, as well as the hairdresser, will be getting card machines so that cash can be avoided.”

She said residents received visits from families and also visitors from overseas.

“If we continue to allow everyone in, and a resident has contact with a person positive with the coronavirus, then we will have to isolate the place in any case, so we are rather taking steps to avoid infection as far as possible,” said Voigt.

Rosemoor Old Age Home

The sister in charge at Rosemoor Old Age Home, Fransiena Samuels, said they were not allowing any visitors and hygiene measures have been stepped up among personnel, who wore masks and gloves.

“If they feel sick, they must stay at home and take the necessary steps. Residents who have to visit a doctor are allowed to go out.”

JJ Watson Old Age Home

Badisa’s senior home in George, JJ Watson, is also under lockdown. Manager Okkie Stander said only doctors and personnel are allowed in.

“Stringent hygiene measures have been implemented. Personnel come to work in their civvie clothes and get dressed in a clean uniform on the premises.

“Linen is also hung out in the sun daily and each bed is then washed with biocide.”

He said every resident was taken outside every day to spend at least 10 minutes in the sun.

Rosemoor Service Centre

Bishop Henry McCombi, chairman of the Rosemoor Service Centre management committee, said they were trying to minimise access to the centre.

“It is difficult, because it is now holiday and children will want to bring the grandchildren here during the day. We are working on a strategy in consultation with the health department.”

Genevafontein Retirement Village

Genevafontein Retirement Village is not under lockdown, but internal visitor numbers to the care unit are being limited, according to manager Eric Bekker.

“We have cancelled social activities and meetings where the attendance can be potentially more than 100 people and stepped up hygiene measures.”

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people over the age of 65 are at particularly at risk for severe illnesses, including Covid-19. Eight out of 10 deaths in the US have been adults who are over 65.

(Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder)

