Five residents of Centurion estate test positive for coronavirus

Bondev office park Midstream estate director, Jan Zeedenberg confirmed that some of the estate’s residents have been placed in quarantine after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus, reports Centurion Rekord.

“Four adults and one child tested positive and entered a period of isolation,” said Zeedenberg.

Residents have been notified via a Midstream estate communication app.

The original notification that was sent to residents early Thursday morning stated that only “two people entered a period of isolation”, but Zeedenberg later confirmed that five people tested positive.

The notification sent to residents on the app also said that “in the interest of the Home Owners Association (HOA) staff, the offices would be closed for walk-in business from Friday 20 March until further notice.

“The offices may be contacted via email or telephone and documents may be dropped off or collected at the HOA offices, but direct contact between HOA staff and residents will be limited as far as possible for the foreseeable future”.

HOA of Midstream estate initiated an “in-your-car” testing in the estate.

“This Midstream initiative, where patients under investigation are tested in their cars in parking lots in the estate, is in place and functioning well. It is a great initiative to limit interaction between people,” added Zeedenberg.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said they are unable to confirm individual cases and could only provide stats based on an entire province.

