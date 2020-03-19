Covid-19 19.3.2020 04:18 pm

Covid-19 vaccine ‘might be available mid-2021’

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 vaccine ‘might be available mid-2021’

Image: iStock

Preiser said people at high risk of being infected with the coronavirus should get a influenza vaccine shot to reduce the number of flu cases for the season.

Stellenbosch University’s head of the Division of Medical Virology Professor Wolfgang Preiser says a vaccine for Covid-19 might be available before mid-2021, Cape Argus reported.

Preiser said people at high risk of being infected with the coronavirus should get a influenza vaccine shot to reduce the number of flu cases for the season, as it might place the healthcare system under immense pressure.

“It would likely cause a serious illness if someone got both flu and the coronavirus together, specifically those who are at high risk.

“Both diseases have nearly similar symptoms so one could have flu, but mistake it for the coronavirus and be placed in isolation while being tested,” he said.

Preiser said on average, more than 11,000 people in the country die due to the ordinary flu every year, which could be avoided if people were vaccinated.

General practitioner Dr Batsi Tawengwa said conflicting studies were being released while scientists were busy working on a vaccine.

“People are taking preventive measures including high doses of vitamin C, using respiratory masks, hand sanitizer and chloroquine because as there is fear over death.

“We are all at risk because people are hosts for coronavirus, but if sick people contract the virus, it will increase the risk,” Tawenga said.

He said infection control measures such as decreased contact, handwashing and sanitising, especially if coming in contact with people, and giving masks to sick people is more effective.

“We do not know where the virus came from and we are up for a challenge because the virus might be animal-borne initially.

“Scientists are working round the clock to find a cure or at least a vaccine that can be distributed to the general population before casualties reach apocalyptic proportions,” Tawengwa said.

Tawengwa rebutted Preiser’s claim, saying that scientists cannot estimate when a cure or vaccine will be available, but said that for now people should follow protocol.

Member of the steering committee of the People’s Health Movement, Professor Louis Reynold, said he was not aware of any efforts to find a cure or vaccine for the virus.

“But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. Just don’t fall for fake news on this; check everything out carefully.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Monaco’s Prince Albert II has coronavirus, ‘no concern for his health’ 19.3.2020
Virus, what virus? Tokyo Olympics organisers under scrutiny 19.3.2020
Let us dream of what we’ve lived, and what we may yet live to live 19.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today

Covid-19 Young people warned they are not ‘invincible’ against coronavirus

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 WATCH: Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or be nationalised. Ramaphosa laughs


today in print

Read Today's edition