Ramaphosa: Covid-19 infections now at more than 150 in SA

On Wednesday it had been at 116, meaning the jump is again the biggest yet.

The health department is yet to release an official statement.

Ramaphosa was at a meeting with religious leaders held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane.

The president had earlier suggested that a portion of the day be set aside for the nation to “pause for a moment of prayer”, a moment of reflection and as a way of offering solidarity to those affected, afflicted and infected by the coronavirus.

However, he said this was still just a suggestion and that government was open to the “thoughts”, suggestions and proposals that religious leaders could bring forth amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa encouraged religious leaders to make use of communication tools developed by the department of health that spell out what constitutes hygiene control and what to do to minimise the risk of infection and affirm these “not just in services and gatherings but in your pastoral work”.

