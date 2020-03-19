Man quarantined at Sebokeng Hospital after allegedly refusing coronavirus test

It is alleged that the man refused to be tested for the novel coronavirus after coming into the country and subsequently made a run for it, reports Sedibeng Ster.

Officials were able to trace his phone to a store in Henley on Klip, where he was found and immediately taken to Sebokeng Hospital.

Sebokeng Hospital’s CEO Makibiti Madolo confirmed that a man who recently came in from abroad was currently under quarantine at the hospital.

Madolo, however, said there was no reason for the community to be alarmed, as the necessary precautions had been taken.

“At this time, the hospital is monitoring the man while running all the necessary tests. The man has not yet tested positive.”

Madolo further said she believed the hospital was equipped to deal with such a case.

This is an unfolding story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

