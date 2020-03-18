Gym member at Joburg Virgin Active branch tests positive for virus

Virgin Active’s Melrose Arch branch has shut its doors, and will be disinfected, after a member tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the club said it had been notified that a member, who had been in contact with someone who had travelled abroad, had tested positive for the virus.

The gym confirmed that it was able through member access data to identify when exactly someone had entered the club and who they may have been in contact with for the duration of their visit.

“It is suspected [the member] may have contracted the virus from a work colleague, who recently travelled abroad. The member visited Virgin Active Melrose Arch on 13 March. She has not accessed since,” Virgin Active spokesperson Carla White said.

Members who visited the gym on 13 March have been advised to seek medical attention should they display any coronavirus symptoms.

The gym added that, although the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) tracing team has not yet been in contact with the club, it chose to close the branch in a proactive measure to deep clean and disinfect the facility.

“This process is undertaken by our specialist health and hygiene service provider, who has extensive experience in disinfection protocol following communicable disease infection.”

