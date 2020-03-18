Msunduzi municipality announces response plan to Covid-19

The Msunduzi Municipality has announced a response plan to Covid-19, which it said was in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s interventions to reduce the spread and impact of the coronavirus.

The municipality convened a special executive committee (EXCO) meeting on Tuesday to devise the plan which was endorsed by the special meeting of council on Wednesday.

The plan has the following key elements:

All municipal events have been withdrawn or postponed with immediate effect

All council meetings will be limited to acceptable numbers of not more than one hundred (100), including the public. Thus, while council meetings will remain open to the public, the numbers will be limited to no more than 10 members of the public per meeting including the media.

All public swimming pools and libraries will be closed with immediate effect

Hall (all facilities), including City Hall, bookings are withdrawn until further notice

All buildings accessed by the public will have controls implemented to manage numbers

All biometric points will be disabled

Residents are encouraged to get proof of residence at their respective wards

All municipal buildings will have access to sanitizers

Management has been directed to review internal (municipal) operations in line with the corporate business unit

Msunduzi mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla said in a statement: “Businesses, malls and entertainment centres are encouraged to take all necessary measures to intensify hygiene, control and manage the movement and numbers of people.

“The municipality will be having awareness campaigns targeted at staff and external stakeholders that are hot spots to educate on good hygiene and effective prevention behaviour.”

The mayor said members of the public are encouraged to practice everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of viruses and to:

Be vigilant and look out for symptoms of fever, coughing and shortness of breath

Wash hands often with water and soap for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based sanitiser if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as well as handshakes

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and spaces using cleaning spray or wipes

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

