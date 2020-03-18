No more all-night drinking sprees in taverns and shebeens, says Mazibuko

Community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said Gauteng would clamp down on all-night drinking sprees in shebeens and taverns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

With just over 60 confirmed cases of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng, Premier David Makhura said the province was the most vulnerable because of its busy airports, dense population and public transport used by millions.

To help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Mazibuko has targeted alcohol-selling spots and said the distribution and sale of alcohol on weekdays will from now end at 6pm, and at 1pm on weekends.

The number of customers must not exceed 50 at any point.

“Police just deal with enforcement and people must comply with their licences. They have been engaging all the tavern owners and they’ve agreed that those that serve liquor, whether in a sheen or a tavern, they must make sure that they must not exceed the number of 50 patrons at a serving time. And they have agreed that the distribution and consumption of liquor or alcohol weekday shall be ended at 6pm.

“No more sleeping at the tavern anymore. On weekends, bottle stores will adhere to their normal working times of 1pm and those that serve alcohol will have to adhere to those hours. So for those who like to stay overnight at clubs, we’re in trouble.”

