DA urges Mkhize for consistent reporting on Covid-19 cases

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize to deliver consistent reporting on new cases of Covid-19.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said in a statement: “The DA recommends to the department of health and the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD) that a specific time be set aside for daily and consistent updates on cases and any other Covid-19-related feedback.”

The MP said a particular time of the day can be identified so that reporting could be done around that time.

“Consistent feedback to the public from the department cultivates a culture of trust and credibility.

“International best practice has demonstrated how consistent and accurate feedback to the public quells panic and fake news. When a lacuna is created in this regard, then panic sets in,” he said.

Gwarube said the health department had been providing regular and daily updates, however, there was a need for structured daily communication.

“This strategy could be used in conjunction with the WhatsApp platform, DoH and NICD website. Regular, daily and comprehensive updates across the board is an effective way to onboard all South Africans as partners in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.”

He added that the party was committed to supporting the South African government in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are also resolute in ensuring that we all work together to protect our citizens during this time. That is why we will continue to send our recommendations to the minister of health and his department,” Gwarube concluded.

