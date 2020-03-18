Covid-19 18.3.2020 03:37 pm

DA urges Mkhize for consistent reporting on Covid-19 cases

Citizen reporter
DA urges Mkhize for consistent reporting on Covid-19 cases

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The MP said a particular time of the day can be identified so that reporting could be done around then.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize to deliver consistent reporting on new cases of Covid-19.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said in a statement: “The DA recommends to the department of health and the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD) that a specific time be set aside for daily and consistent updates on cases and any other Covid-19-related feedback.”

The MP said a particular time of the day can be identified so that reporting could be done around that time.

“Consistent feedback to the public from the department cultivates a culture of trust and credibility.

“International best practice has demonstrated how consistent and accurate feedback to the public quells panic and fake news. When a lacuna is created in this regard, then panic sets in,” he said.

Gwarube said the health department had been providing regular and daily updates, however, there was a need for structured daily communication.

“This strategy could be used in conjunction with the WhatsApp platform, DoH and NICD website. Regular, daily and comprehensive updates across the board is an effective way to onboard all South Africans as partners in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.”

He added that the party was committed to supporting the South African government in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are also resolute in ensuring that we all work together to protect our citizens during this time. That is why we will continue to send our recommendations to the minister of health and his department,” Gwarube concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Herman Mashaba cancels planned launch of The People’s Dialogue 18.3.2020
No more all-night drinking sprees in taverns and shebeens, says Mazibuko 18.3.2020
Msunduzi municipality announces response plan to Covid-19 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or face being nationalised

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane


today in print

Read Today's edition