Beware of false prophets and bogus traditional healers claiming to cure coronavirus – IFP

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has urged the public to be wary of bogus traditional healers and false prophets who will claim that they can cure the coronavirus.

The party’s KZN MPL, Ncamisile Nkwanyana cautioned South Africans to “be careful” of “these fake prophets and traditional healers”.

“The fact of the matter is that there is no cure for coronavirus. Individuals who claim they can cure this deadly virus are criminals that must be arrested because they are misleading the public.

“No one was prepared for coronavirus. Even government was not prepared for the virus. Therefore, there is no one who can wake up and claim that they can cure coronavirus,” Nkwanyana said.

She cautioned that during such a time, false prophets and bogus traditional leaders would seek to capitalise by making false claims such as being able to cure the virus.

“As we speak, South Africa’s central bank has warned citizens against scammers visiting homes to ‘recall’ banknotes and coins they said were contaminated with the novel coronavirus. The criminals carried fake identification badges and provided false receipts to victims, who were told they could exchange the slips for ‘clean’ cash at any bank,” Nkwanyana said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

