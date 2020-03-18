Debunking myths surrounding the coronavirus

Suddenly it is real. The coronavirus (Covid-19) has affected at least 116 South Africans, and a national state of disaster was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

Up until recently, we read that it was spreading from China in other countries. The problem felt far-removed. Now that we find ourselves in the firing line, we must guard our thoughts and dialogues, reports Lowvelder.

Any great soldier will tell you that he who keeps his wits at moments like these, emerges triumphantly from battle.

The 2020 Commonwealth Health Report contains a warning from Elhadj As Sy, the co-chairperson of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board and former secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In an article titled “Pandemic preparedness must be prioritised,” Sy writes: “As the coronavirus continues to spread, ensuring that communities are properly informed, know how to protect themselves and trust the medical response, will be crucial to controlling the outbreak”.

Those who fail to keep their wits end up grasping at straws. And in this online era where the exchange of information on a massive scale, we must guard against grasping at fake news, as it is a recipe for total chaos.

Fake news is also called disinformation or misinformation. The former occurs intentionally and the latter by accident. Social media platforms have been flooded with disinformation ranging from conspiracy theories to medical quackery claiming cures. This ultimately causes baseless panic – a state in which having one’s wits about you is impossible.

We need to cease causing panic by sharing misinformation and disinformation. The duty to filter through available information and discard what is untrue rests on all of us.

Caxton Local Media has been investigating some myths posing as facts, and shares insights gained from reliable sources and experts.

MYTH: Someone deliberately created and released the Covid-19 virus.

Someone deliberately created and released the Covid-19 virus. FACT: According to Dr Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention at America’s Johns Hopkins research hospital, a disease outbreak happens when a virus that is common in animals transforms and passes on to humans (diseases that pass from animals to humans are called zoonoses). Maragakis believes that this is how the 2019 strain of the coronavirus probably came to be.

MYTH: Heat kills Covid-19. Some claims allege that drinking hot water, taking a warm bath or even blowing warm air into the sinuses using a hairdryer can cure the disease. It has also been alleged that summer temperatures above 26 degrees Celsius will make it disappear.

Heat kills Covid-19. Some claims allege that drinking hot water, taking a warm bath or even blowing warm air into the sinuses using a hairdryer can cure the disease. It has also been alleged that summer temperatures above 26 degrees Celsius will make it disappear. FACT: The World Health Organisation (WHO) have warned against these false statements. According to the WHO, there is no conclusive scientific proof to corroborate the suggestion that heat will cure patients with Covid-19. A statement advising people to take hot baths and avoid ice cream was circulated online featuring the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) logo. The organisation has since indicated that the post did not originate from them.

MYTH: Gargle with bleach or ingest it to protect yourself from Covid-19. Some social media messages also state that essential oils, saltwater, ethanol and bicarbonate of soda can protect people from the virus.

Gargle with bleach or ingest it to protect yourself from Covid-19. Some social media messages also state that essential oils, saltwater, ethanol and bicarbonate of soda can protect people from the virus. FACT: Drinking or gargling with bleach is dangerous. Its active ingredient, sodium hypo chloride, is corrosive and could burn your stomach and oesophagus. The World Health Organisation confirmed that no confirmed cure exists, including those in the myth above. The WHO reiterates that the most effective way to protect oneself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitiser or by washing them with soap and water.

MYTH: Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body can kill the coronavirus

Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body can kill the coronavirus FACT: According to Maragakis and the WHO, this is untrue. She explains that spraying them could harm your mucus membranes. She adds that these items can, however, be used to disinfect surfaces, which has been cited by the WHO as another way to limit the spreading of the disease.

