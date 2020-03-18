First West Rand coronavirus case confirmed

The first coronavirus case on the West Rand has been confirmed, after a resident of Eagle Canyon Golf and Lifestyle Estate in Honeydew tested positive.

This resident showed symptoms of the Covid-19 virus infection at the weekend after being in contact with a foreign national who also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The estate’s head of PR, marketing and communications Kim Bell, confirmed the information to Roodepoort Northsider.

“After displaying mild symptoms, the resident immediately went for the required testing and received a positive confirmation on Monday, 16 March. At all times the resident was subjected to voluntary quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus,” Bell explained.

She said the resident remained in quarantine and the relevant health authorities were dealing with the matter.

Bell also clarified some crucial circumstances relating to the matter, saying: “This contact came about due to work commitments and did not occur within the Eagle Canyon Estate.”

She further stated that they were following all health, safety and hygiene protocols as required.

“The board and management take its responsibility for all health, safety and preventative actions very seriously and continue to take all possible and necessary measures.

“Various internal-staff education sessions have been held, and protocols will continue to be reinforced, which include that of all service providers of the Estate. A policy document has been formulated and shared with all staff, and will be made available to residents for further education and awareness. All conferences, gatherings and functions have been suspended,” she said as she detailed the immediate measures the Estate has taken.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday declaring a national state of disaster to contain the spread of the virus, which led to institutions being shut down and social gatherings being suspended, the latest statistic of cases in SA was confirmed as 116 persons by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

