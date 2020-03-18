Covid-19 18.3.2020 10:28 am

Two Pretoria licensing centres hit by coronavirus concerns

Reitumetse Mahope
Two Pretoria licensing centres hit by coronavirus concerns

Service at the Centurion centre has since resumed, but the Waltloo centre was still closed. Image: Derek Nell/Google images

Service at the Centurion centre has since resumed, but the Waltloo centre was still closed, after staff said no hand sanitiser was received.

Service at two licensing centres in Tshwane was interrupted on Tuesday morning.

This after staff members, afraid of the spread of the coronavirus, refused to open the gates because they did not have any hand sanitiser, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Service at the Centurion centre has since resumed, but the Waltloo centre was still closed.

“We are procuring hand sanitiser,” said Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

“We have also noted with great concern misinformation making rounds that all our licensing centres are closed down due to the virus.”

Mashigo said the roads and transport department group head would visit the Waltloo centre on Tuesday to address staff concerns to restore services.

This follows complaints by residents on social media about licensing departments in the metro this week.

“People had to wait in queues for hours,” Facebook user Gary Bing complained of the Centurion centre.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No graduation, delayed studies: students concerned over Covid-19 impact 18.3.2020
WC Premier will not self-isolate as MEC confirms exposure 18.3.2020
‘Let’s stop the spread’, says Alan Winde as Western Cape’s number of cases reach 30 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 WATCH: Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or be nationalised. Ramaphosa laughs

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane


today in print

Read Today's edition