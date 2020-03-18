Two Pretoria licensing centres hit by coronavirus concerns

Service at two licensing centres in Tshwane was interrupted on Tuesday morning.

This after staff members, afraid of the spread of the coronavirus, refused to open the gates because they did not have any hand sanitiser, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Service at the Centurion centre has since resumed, but the Waltloo centre was still closed.

“We are procuring hand sanitiser,” said Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

“We have also noted with great concern misinformation making rounds that all our licensing centres are closed down due to the virus.”

Mashigo said the roads and transport department group head would visit the Waltloo centre on Tuesday to address staff concerns to restore services.

This follows complaints by residents on social media about licensing departments in the metro this week.

“People had to wait in queues for hours,” Facebook user Gary Bing complained of the Centurion centre.

