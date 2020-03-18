Gautrain exec tests positive for Covid-19, staff self-isolated, station deep clean

A Gautrain business unit director who travelled from France has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the company, the executive visited its Midrand offices between 12 and 14 March, as well as the Gautrain Park and Sandton stations. He is currently in self-isolation.

As a precautionary measure, all staff members who were in close contact with him have been advised to self-isolate.

On Sunday, the offices of the Bombela Concession Company, which manages the Gautrain service, as well as the Sandton and Park stations, were decontaminated.

Gautrain said, as precautionary measures, employees at risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus would self-isolate.

Hand sanitisers have been made available at all stations and the Gautrain system has been cleaned with alcohol-based disinfectants. This includes trains, buses and stations, in particular handrails, door handles and station washrooms.

Additionally, air ducts on trains have also been treated with a disinfectant.

On Tuesday, Gautrain suspended its Rosebank bus routes but by Wednesday, the buses were again operational.

By Tuesday, South Africa had recorded 85 positive cases of Covid-19.

