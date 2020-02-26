WATCH LIVE: Budget 2020

Budget 2020 26.2.2020 02:04 pm

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ANA

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 budget speech will be delivered against the backdrop of low economic growth, high unemployment and a looming downgrade by Moody’s.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is currently delivering his 2020 Budget Speech live from Parliament in Cape Town.

With the country’s current low economic growth, high unemployment and a looming downgrade by Moody’s – the last major ratings agency to still assess SA’s sovereign debt at investment grade – the focus will be on topics such as the state bank, sovereign wealth fund, the bloated public sector wage bill, taxes, national health insurance, the future of certain SOE’s and the country’s growing sovereign debt.

