WATCH LIVE: Budget 2020

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is currently delivering his 2020 Budget Speech live from Parliament in Cape Town.

With the country’s current low economic growth, high unemployment and a looming downgrade by Moody’s – the last major ratings agency to still assess SA’s sovereign debt at investment grade – the focus will be on topics such as the state bank, sovereign wealth fund, the bloated public sector wage bill, taxes, national health insurance, the future of certain SOE’s and the country’s growing sovereign debt.

Watch his address below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.