ANC conference calls for improvement of police officers to citizens ratio

ANC’s peace and security commission has acknowledged that the ratio of police officer to citizens is paltry. And it has recommended that this be increased in the next five years.

David Mahlobo told media converged at Nasrec during a report back from peace and security commission that South African ration of police officer to citizens stands at 1:303. He said delegates resolved this be brought down to 1:150 in the next five years.

The delegates also recommended that community police forums around the country “must be recognised and given resources” to minimise the pressure piled on the law enforcement officers who are not simply adequate to curb crime.

Without going into details, Mahlobo also revealed the commission discussed, following recent bilateral discussions between the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU), “modern day slavery and mechanisms.”

He also said they discussed the the US government “around its embassy in Jerusalem” and stopped short of spelling what the recommendation was.

The commission also discussed repatriation treaties South Africa must sign with other countries – “The issue around prisoner transfer has been discussed and adequate legislation must be developed through bilateral and multilateral agreements.”

Delegates also expressed desire to achieve “free movement of people and one visa” for the African continent. This and other home affairs work will be consolidated through the establishment of Border Management Agency, an agency government is in the process of establishing.