 
menu
54th ANC National Conference 20.12.2017 05:12 pm

Ramaphosa pleads for calm, Mokonyane laments conference communication

Gosebo Mathope
ANC presidential candidate Cyril Ramaphosa smiles at the media at the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on 17 December 2017. The ANC gathers to elect new leadership, including a new party president for which Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are the candidates. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

ANC presidential candidate Cyril Ramaphosa smiles at the media at the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on 17 December 2017. The ANC gathers to elect new leadership, including a new party president for which Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are the candidates. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Ramaposha can be seen telling a group of delegates that seeking the court’s intervention will create problems for the ANC.

The strongest sign so far that Nasrec 68, despite denials by party leaders it did not, had ANC leaders on tenterhooks is a viral video that shows president Cyril Ramaphosa pleading with delegates to not resort to the courts.

He warned a group of delegates that seeking the court’s intervention will create much bigger problems for the ANC.

He said “the conference can not degenerate and be nullified” and to do that that the party must “start the process of instilling the values set out in the ANC constitution from the fathers and mothers of our constitution.”

“There are reports that other comrades felt it should go to court. We have resolved that this must not denegerate into controversy and court action that will nullify [conference].

“What it does, besides that it may no be what we want, I don’t think that people will embrace it. The majority of our members want the ANC that subscribes to values in our constitution,” he said in a video clip.

Nomvula Mokonyane conceded that the conference could have communicated with stakeholders, particularly the media, seamlessly.

“I think we have done well on accounting our work on programmes, the manner in which communication happend can improve. The NEC can adapt. I am saying that part of our discussions is about communications,” Mokonyane said.

Mokonyane again reiterated that she never requested a recount as the only officials with such powers are the “monitors.”

She also denied trying to pack the conference with bogus delegates,

“That is rubbish, it’s a distortion. Me and the mayor of Mangaung…were deployed to deal with disputes in the Free State,” she explained.

She said when the mayor was spotted it was claimed that she was a fake delegate. She said she was, in fact, registered as a branch delegate.

“They said me and Jessie [Duarte were arrested for bogus delegates. We were given the names of delegates for the conference. It comes to us when it as signed concession of the ANWCL to the SG,”she said.

Shallow victory for Ramaphosa as Magashule, Mabuza implicated in corruption

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.
Related Stories
Contrary views by ANC leaders on integrity commission 20.12.2017
ANC wants centres of power ‘managed’ to avoid Mbeki recall scenario 20.12.2017
Zimbabwe president Mnangagwa to meet Zuma 20.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 No 12 King's Command

VALUE BET

RACE 8 7 Star of Caesour

RACE MEETING

20 December Greyville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.