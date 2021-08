With scant resources and staff, experts agree that, rural police stations, tucked away in low crime and obscure areas, are sitting ducks for more than just criminal groups but also insurgents looking for arms. Killing fields In a country grappling with the proliferation of illegal firearms, where at least 58 people are murdered every day; theft of guns and ammunition from three police stations in less than a year should be an extremely worrisome occurrence. Rural and under-resourced police stations have increasingly come under attack by daring criminals looking for guns and ammunition in consistent raids. Beset by an array...

With scant resources and staff, experts agree that, rural police stations, tucked away in low crime and obscure areas, are sitting ducks for more than just criminal groups but also insurgents looking for arms.

Killing fields

In a country grappling with the proliferation of illegal firearms, where at least 58 people are murdered every day; theft of guns and ammunition from three police stations in less than a year should be an extremely worrisome occurrence.

Rural and under-resourced police stations have increasingly come under attack by daring criminals looking for guns and ammunition in consistent raids.

Beset by an array of crippling challenges, including budget cuts, lack of leadership, and infighting, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is seemingly limping from one disaster to the next.

This, according to police union The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), has led to the uneven allocation of resources and low staff morale, with rural police stations becoming sitting ducks for criminals on the hunt for arms.

Reports of protest plotters planning attacks on police stations

In the most recent incident, three men held up the Tsineng police station in Northern Cape and stole 15 firearms, including R5 rifles and shotguns, at the weekend.

This comes against the backdrop of reports about intelligence linking a possible plan by those behind the recent violent protests to raid police stations for guns and ammunition.

Police stations across the country, especially those with arms storage facilities, were allegedly placed on high alert following intelligence that “instigators” behind last month’s violence may have been planning attacks to steal guns, ammunition, and other weapons.

Police minister Bheki Cele has, however, dismissed these reports as fake news, saying a top level intervention was being mapped out to deal with attacks on police stations, but this was not for public consumption as yet.

Sitting ducks

Criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch’s Department of political sciences, Dr Guy Lamb, said the vulnerability of rural police stations would be enticing for any group looking for powerful weapons, whatever their reasons may be.

“We have seen organised criminal groups who have targeted police stations purely to get hold of automatic or semi-automatic weapons, shotguns, and any handguns they can get their hands on. So, as an organised criminal group, you can target a rural police station, and the chances of getting a good firearm are quite high,” he said.

Lamb said last year alone the police ministry had reported that 9 rural police stations had been attacked because of limited staff, an invitation for any group.

“It means it is a possibility for any group who want to stage some form of insurrections. There is a vulnerability in terms of police stations and those firearms are vulnerable,” he added.

Police union Pocru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo echoed Lamb’s sentiments on the vulnerability of rural police stations and the danger they pose to the public.

He said the lack of staff and resources at rural police stations was part of a bigger mess that has become of the Saps.

Mamabolo lamented that 25% of the country’s 127 000 police officers were office-based, with the rest expected to protect a population of more than 60-million, beset by socio-economic challenges.

“The Saps has been crippled by budget cuts of up to R11-billion and expected to maintain peace and stability during the recent violence with a mere R250-million. Police stations send monthly security risk reports to senior managers but nothing is done because there is no budget,” he said.

While police stations in affluent, urban areas are equipped with the best security and are well-staffed and resourced, Mamabolo said rural police stations have become one-stop shops for anyone looking for a large consignment of powerful firearms.

“Anything is possible and this endangers the same community that the police station is meant to serve and protect,” he added.

State security agencies come under crime siege

Under siege…

Daring thieves have made off with guns and an assortment of electronic equipment as well as police regalia, including blue lights and reflector jackets, in 136 burglaries at 29 police stations in Gauteng alone in the past five years.