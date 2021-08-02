Four killed, three injured in Mpumalanga head-on collision

Citizen reporter

Four people were killed and three others were left injured on Sunday evening after a two-vehicle collision on the N17 between Bethal and Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

According to ER24 paramedics, when paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 7.30pm, they found two vehicles that had sustained extensive damage due to the accident. Local authorities were also on the scene.

“Upon further assessment, four people were found to have sustained fatal injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Two patients were found to have sustained moderate injuries while another had sustained serious injuries. ER24 and another medical service at the scene treated the patients before transporting them to hospital for further medical care,” ER24 paramedics said in a statement.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known, but police were on the scene for further investigations.