Daily news update: Somizi vs. Mohale, Chiefs snag Carling Cup, Zuma girls hit back at Naomi Campbell

Citizen reporter

Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo has reportedly left things in the hands of his legal team in response to allegations that he was physically abusive to his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

“Mr Somizi Mhlongo has become aware of allegations allegedly made against him by his estranged husband, Mr Mohale Motaung, published in the Sunday World newspaper on 1 August 2021,” read part of a statement shared via social media and attributed to Mhlongo.

The statement further claimed that Mhlongo had referred the matter to his legal team.

Kaizer Chiefs are the Carling Black Label Cup champions for 2021 after beating Orlando Pirates 4-3 on penalties, following a goalless draw at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Brandon Petersen, Chiefs’ new goalkeeper, came off the bench to make saves from Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Wayde Jooste in the shootout, while Kgaogelo Sekgota, another new recruit for Amakhosi, slotted in the winning spot-kick.

“This day, 20 years ago (31 July 2001), was the day God brought you into my life, and we haven’t looked back since! Ours is a once in a lifetime kind of love,” wrote Connie.

She then reminisced over the 20 years they enjoyed together before revealing that her husband died while in the process of doing something so romantic; planning celebrations for their 20th wedding anniversary.

After emerging victorious from the chaotic Hungarian GP on Sunday, Esteban Ocon has joined a small group of Formula 1 race winners from France.

The man from a modest family in Normandy became the 14th Frenchman in the F1 winners club joining the likes of four-time world champion Alain Prost, who racked up 51 wins, Olivier Panis, who won in Monaco in 1996, and Pierre Gasly, the winner at Monza last year.

After model Naomi Campbell penned an open letter to former president Jacob Zuma, imploring him to ‘act responsibly’ and appear before the State Capture Commission, Zuma’s daughters have clapped back with a scathing open letter to her.

Campbell recently posted a series of photos showing the aftermath of days of looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, along with a lengthy caption addressed to Zuma.

This did not sit well with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla or Jabu Zuma, who proceeded to write a strongly worded response to Campbell.

The decision to jab or not can influence your life insurance premiums at Discovery Life, but other life insurers have so far not decided to follow suit. Discovery said last week that clients who are unwilling to be vaccinated may be subject to higher premiums due to increased risk.

