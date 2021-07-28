ANC Ekurhuleni councillor arrested for looting, public violence

Citizen reporter

An ANC ward councillor in Ekurhuleni has been arrested on charges of theft and public violence related to the recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC’s Ekurhuleni region on Tuesday said in a statement it noted the developments around the arrest of the councillor from ward 71.

“The ANC Ekurhuleni region wishes to strongly condemn any acts of criminality attributable to any leaders and public representatives of the ANC,” said TK Nciza, the ANC’s secretary in the region.

The party called on law-enforcement agencies to carry out their work in relation to the councillor’s case with the “greatest urgency”.

“Given the fact that the ward councillor has been formally charged, ANC corrective measures will be implemented as per the ANC constitution and guidelines on disciplinary dictates.”

The ANC said it would immediately develop a contingency leadership and governance plan for the community of ward 71 while the councillor deals with his legal matters.

“In conclusion, the ANC in Ekurhuleni reaffirms its stance of denouncing destruction to properly and looting by anyone, including our members in general and deployees.”

ANCYL leader released on bail

Meanwhile, an ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader in KwaZulu-Natal who was arrested for allegedly instigating the riots was released on bail last Friday.

Nhanhla Hendry “Mampintsha” Nkosi, the Uthukela leader of the ANCYL, was granted bail of R1,500 along with his two co-accused.

The three were arrested on 12 July 2021 and stand accused of instigating public violence in Ladysmith.

Their case was postponed to 27 August.

