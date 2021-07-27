News
PICS: Saps, SANDF raid Ekurhuleni hostel to recover looted items

Citizen reporter

Some of the items that were recovered from Nguni hostel included basic groceries, alcohol and appliances.

Police record confiscated items during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Police and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have hailed their operation on Tuesday to recover suspected stolen items from Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni as a success.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) and the SANDF on Tuesday morning conducted a raid at Nguni hostel and the surrounding areas in Vosloorus after this month’s deadly unrest in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Some of the items that were recovered from the hostel included basic groceries, alcohol and appliances.

Some of the confiscated items during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Some of the confiscated items during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

SANDF spokesperson Colonel Ronald Maseko said they were not met by resistance from local residents when they arrived.

“We as the SANDF we have supported the Saps for them to achieve what they’ve set out to achieve, which is search and recovery.

“Our role was just to create a safe bubble for them so that they can then enter the hostel and remove what they find,” Maseko told SABC News.

ALSO READ: ‘The looting started with booze and then expanded’

Despite criticism from some South Africans that the raids were infringing on poor citizens’ constitutional rights to dignity, Maseko said the lack of pushback from the community showed that the “SANDF is a defence force for the people”.

“We were received very well by the public and they understand why we are here,” he said.

Below are the pictures of Tuesday’s operation in Vosloorus:

  • Some of the confiscated items during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    Some of the confiscated items during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • Police remove a looted fridge during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    Police remove a looted fridge during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • Some of the confiscated items during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    Some of the confiscated items during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • Police remove a looted fridge during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    Police remove a looted fridge during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • Police remove a looted fridge during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    Police remove a looted fridge during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • A soldier guides traffic during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    A soldier guides traffic during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • Some of the confiscated items during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    Some of the confiscated items during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • Police confiscate looted beer during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    Police confiscate looted beer during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • Police confiscate looted items during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    Police confiscate looted items during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • Police search and abandoned taxi during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    Police search an abandoned taxi during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • Police confiscate looted items during an operation to recover looted items at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus, 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
    Police confiscate looted items during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
  • Police record confiscated items during an operation to recover looted items at Nguni hostel in Vosloorus on 27 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

