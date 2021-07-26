The sooner we all get vaccinated, the better

Germany’s announcement that they will bring new restrictions against people who are not vaccinated if Covid infections continue to rise, is not unexpected. They aren’t the only country that is either threatening to take action or put in place restrictions against anti-vaxxers. Nor will they be the last. Helge Braun, chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, said: “Vaccinated people will definitely have more freedom than unvaccinated people.” Germans can attend sport events, visit restaurants and movies if they are either fully vaccinated or able to provide a recent negative test. But this could change for unvaccinated people as “the risk...

Germany’s announcement that they will bring new restrictions against people who are not vaccinated if Covid infections continue to rise, is not unexpected.

They aren’t the only country that is either threatening to take action or put in place restrictions against anti-vaxxers. Nor will they be the last.

Helge Braun, chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, said: “Vaccinated people will definitely have more freedom than unvaccinated people.”

Germans can attend sport events, visit restaurants and movies if they are either fully vaccinated or able to provide a recent negative test. But this could change for unvaccinated people as “the risk is too high”. It’s the same in many other European countries.

Back home, government is pushing our vaccine rollout programme. The fight to curb Covid infections is far from over.

The more people that are vaccinated, the closer we are to achieving herd immunity.

As of late last week over six million people have been either fully or partially vaccinated in South Africa. We still have a long way to go.

We are all in this together. The sooner you receive your jab, the better.