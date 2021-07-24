Marizka Coetzer
Hyena-attack survivor ‘still has a long road ahead of him’

Barnard said Khomazana has a rehabilitation team consisting of a dietician, speech therapist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist and play therapist to help specific fields to recover.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Rodwell Khomazana (C), 9, is taken into the hopsital on a gurney at the Mediclinic Sandton Hospital in Sandton on June 19, 2021. - Plastic surgeons in South Africa are preparing to reconstruct the face of a Zimbabwean boy mauled by a hyena during a night time church service last month. Nine-year-old Rodwell Khomazana lost his nose, left eye, most of his upper lip, bits of his forehead and other parts of his face after the attack outside Harare on May 2. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP)
The young boy whose face was mauled by a hyena in May learns to suck again and celebrates with a strawberry milkshake for breakfast. Rodwell Khomazana, who celebrated his ninth birthday on 17 July, was rushed to a Harare hospital in May after he was attacked in his sleep by a hyena during an all-night church gathering outside Harare. Dr Kim Barnard, Khomazana’s paediatrician, said despite Khomazana doing well from a procedural perspective, he has hit a slump in his emotional reserves. “It was around his second procedure. He was always in high spirits and became sad and withdrawn, which...

