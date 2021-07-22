Protest update: Lamola promises quick processing of looters
Brian Sokutu
Government, he said, established an integrated task team on the management of unrest and related cases.
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 20: Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola elaborates on their respective departments implementation of the COVID-19 disaster management regulations at Tshedimosetso House on March 20, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. The regulations follow the declaration of the Covid-19 outbreak as a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Read more on these topics