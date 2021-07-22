Brian Sokutu
Protest update: Lamola promises quick processing of looters

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 20: Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola elaborates on their respective departments implementation of the COVID-19 disaster management regulations at Tshedimosetso House on March 20, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. The regulations follow the declaration of the Covid-19 outbreak as a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Despite a limited staff complement, overcrowding in police cells and challenges in transporting detainees, Justice andCorrectional Services Minister Ronald Lamola yesterday promised quick processing of those arrested for violence and looting over the past two weeks. Briefing the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, Lamola warned that violent acts ofburning national key installations fell within the parameters of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist And Related Activities Act. This included disruptions of economic activities and the blockading of national roads – leading to disruptions of key supplies, with dire consequences for thousands of people. https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/2577967/15-arrested-for-murder-amid-racial-tensions-in-kwazulu-natal/ Conceding that...

