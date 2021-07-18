WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa’s virtual Mandela Day memorial lecture

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The president is set to celebrate the life and times of the late former president Nelson Mandela during his memorial lecture.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday is delivering the key not address for the virtual Nelson Mandela memorial lecture as part of the ANC’s Mandela Day programme.

Every year the world joins in celebrating the life and times of late former president Nelson Mandela. He would have turned 103 years old.

The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa were doing their part in their celebrations on Sunday.

Ramaphosa led the ANC’s clean-up and rebuilding programme in Soweto after violence erupted in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal with widespread looting and acts of violence.

Leaders of the ANC’s alliance partners, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande, are expected to deliver messages of support during the memorial lecture. There will also be a panel discussion on Mandela’s legacy prior to Ramaphosa’s address.

WATCH:

Earlier, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “On this occasion, we urge South Africans to embrace Madiba’s values and honour his legacy through humanitarian acts and initiatives that acknowledge his never-ending quest to change the world for the better.

“…let us use Mandela Day to provide food to the most vulnerable in our society, to clean up our streets and to start the task of rebuilding. “

Mabe touched on the unrest seen last week which led to a loss of life, 212 dead, looting of malls and shops, and destruction of property and businesses, including attacks on informal traders.

“The turmoil was sparked by a political grievance and later hijacked by criminal elements. We welcome swift action taken by the government in dealing with the situation.” Mabe adds these actions do not represent South African society.