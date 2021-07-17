Hein Kaiser
1 minute read
17 Jul 2021
5:30 am
News
News | Premium

SA unrest: Gift of the Givers’ Sooliman slams selfish, political agenda

Hein Kaiser

'For now, intervention is financial, if only to protect full warehouses from being targeted by the last remnants of the traitor element,' Sooliman says.

Members of the SANDF and SAPS arrest looters at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 13 July 2021. Shopping centres, malls, and stores have been looted across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for a number of days, allegedly linked to former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment. Picture: Michel Bega
Gift of the Givers have mobilised and are busy with relief work throughout KwaZulu-Natal following this week’s looting that left many families unable to purchase food or necessities. Founder Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman says that, with its partners, Gift of the Givers has developed a rescue plan. However, he is loath to share it, wary that the same destructive elements responsible for the mess in the first place would attempt to scupper any positive initiative. “For now, intervention is financial, if only to protect full warehouses from being targeted by the last remnants of the traitor element,” Sooliman says. This is...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Gift of the Givers drills for water
1 month ago
1 month ago

COVID-19

Daily Covid-19 update: 1674 new cases as three provinces report no deaths
3 months ago
3 months ago

WORLD

Gift of the Givers to assist India as it battles Covid-19 crisis
3 months ago
3 months ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Cape residents run for lives amid battle with 'apocalyptic' fire
3 months ago
3 months ago