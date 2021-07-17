SA unrest: Gift of the Givers’ Sooliman slams selfish, political agenda

Gift of the Givers have mobilised and are busy with relief work throughout KwaZulu-Natal following this week’s looting that left many families unable to purchase food or necessities. Founder Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman says that, with its partners, Gift of the Givers has developed a rescue plan. However, he is loath to share it, wary that the same destructive elements responsible for the mess in the first place would attempt to scupper any positive initiative. “For now, intervention is financial, if only to protect full warehouses from being targeted by the last remnants of the traitor element,” Sooliman says. This is...

Gift of the Givers have mobilised and are busy with relief work throughout KwaZulu-Natal following this week’s looting that left many families unable to purchase food or necessities.



Founder Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman says that, with its partners, Gift of the Givers has developed a rescue plan. However, he is loath to share it, wary that the same destructive elements responsible for the mess in the first place would attempt to scupper any positive initiative.



“For now, intervention is financial, if only to protect full warehouses from being targeted by the last remnants of the traitor element,” Sooliman says.



This is South Africa, where resilience, ubuntu and ethics triumphed against evil, injustice and immorality.



Social activism and civic responsibility triumphed, where SA citizens banded together to protect, defend and unify

communities.



“Instead of tearing us apart, the traitors united us more than before. We are brothers and sisters, black, white, coloured, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese and Bangladeshi,” said Sooliman.



He believes South Africans will remain resilient in the face of the mayhem, saying that a sense of reason, compassion and love for one other will prevail.



“The process of rebuilding our economy, livelihoods and hope has commenced,” he said.



Sooliman’s Gift of The Givers have led many initiatives over the past decade where institutions, governments and other organisations have either failed to act, or could not manage on their own.



Sooliman is still angry at what transpired in the past few days.



“It was to fulfil their selfish, egoistic, political, self-centred agenda. They instigated public disorder of a most despicable nature, eroding race relationships, glorifying looting, destroying livelihoods and putting at peril the jobs of thousands of our people.”